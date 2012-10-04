MUMBAI Oct 4 Cotton exports from India, the world's second-largest producer, are expected to fall 46 percent to 7 million bales in the 2012/13 marketing year that began on Oct. 1, a senior government official said on Thursday.

India shipped a record 12.9 million bales, in the previous year.

Farmers in India are expected to harvest 33.4 million bales of cotton in the current year, down 5.4 percent from a record 35.3 million bales in the previous year, Textile Commissioner A.B. Joshi told reporters after a state-run Cotton Advisory Board meeting.

A Reuters poll of 10 traders pegged India's cotton output for 2012/13 at 34 million bales, down 3.7 percent from last year. (1 bale = 170 kg) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)