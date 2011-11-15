* Higher output expected in northern India and Gujarat

* Weak rupee and lower mill demand to help exports (Adds quotes, details)

By Deepak Sharma

MUMBAI, Nov 15 India could export eight million bales of cotton in the year to September 2012, up from seven million in the previous year, a Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) official said on Tuesday, as availability increases and Chinese demand grows.

India removed restrictions on cotton exports in July and is the world's second-biggest grower and exporter, with most of its sales going to China.

CAB has also revised higher its estimates of cotton production for 2011/12 by 100,000 bales to 35.6 million bales from an earlier projection, Joint Textile Commissioner B.A. Patel told reporters after a meeting of the state-run board.

"There has been some production loss in Andhra Pradesh (state) which has been neutralised by higher production in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat (states)," Patel said.

Textile Commissioner A.B Joshi said on Aug. 30 that exports could be seven million bales in 2011/12, unchanged from last year.

About 70 percent of India's exports in 2010/11 went to China, the world's largest importer of cotton, according to Patel.

Higher cotton exports from India could put further pressure on global cotton prices which have fallen over 50 percent from a peak in March this year.

"China is also likely to come to the market as they are replenishing their stocks to support textile mills," said Patel.

China could import 3.3 million tonnes of cotton in the year to July 31, 2012, up over 22 percent, according to the International Cotton Advisory Committee.

This year, Indian traders have signed contracts for sale to China worth nearly 600,000 bales at a price of $1.05 per pound FoB, Patel said.

The key December contract at ICE is now traded at $1.01 per lb.

According to Indian traders, U.S. cotton is being shipped to China for $1.10 per lb (FOB), higher than the $1.05 per lb fetched by India cotton.

A weakening rupee has helped exporters. It has been Asia's worst performing currency this year and continued to trade at its lowest level in nearly 32 months at 50.67/68 per dollar.

A Reuters poll pegged the average output for the season starting in October at 35.7 million bales, on higher acreage and subject to well-distributed rains. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)