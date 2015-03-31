MUMBAI, March 31 Cotton exports from India, the
world's second-biggest producer and seller, are expected to fall
41 percent to 7 million bales this crop year ending on Sept. 30
as top buyer China curbs purchases, Textile Commissioner Kiran
Soni Gupta said.
India on Tuesday also lowered the production estimate to 39
million bales from the previous forecast of 40 million bales
made in October. The prior export forecast was 9 million bales
for this season.
China, the world's largest cotton importer, accounts for
more than 60 percent of total raw cotton exports from India. The
rest goes to Bangladesh, Pakistan and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)