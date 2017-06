NEW DELHI, April 30 India will allow cotton exports without any restriction, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Monday, lifting a ban imposed last month by the world's second-biggest producer after record overseas sales raised concerns about domestic supplies.

"A decision has been taken to remove suspension of cotton export registration and fresh registration will be allowed," Sharma told reporters.

The trade minister also said the export situation will be reviewed on a fortnightly basis.

India has so far allowed 11.5 million bales of 170 kg for overseas sale in the current year from Oct. 1.

