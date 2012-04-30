(Adds details, background)

NEW DELHI, April 30 India will allow cotton exports without any restriction, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Monday, lifting a ban imposed last month by the world's second-biggest producer after record overseas sales raised concerns about domestic supplies.

"A decision has been taken to remove suspension of cotton export registration and fresh registration will be allowed," Sharma said after a ministers' panel meeting.

He said steps would be taken to ensure supplies to the domestic textile industry which employs 105 million people.

"A group of ministers will review it in two to three weeks," Sharma told reporters after the meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee.

Farm Minister Sharad Pawar and the chairman of the prime minister's Economic Advisory Council, C. Rangarajan, also attended the meeting.

An official statement issued later said "fresh assessment" on cotton exports would come in three weeks.

The panel also decided state-run Cotton Corporation of India would build a buffer stock of 1 million bales to meet any requirements during the three months from June, the statement said.

The issue of cotton exports had put the commerce and farm ministries at loggerheads, with influential coalition ally Farm Minister Sharad Pawar asking the prime minister to lift the ban to help farmers.

The farm ministry has a different view of production and consumption from the textile ministry and its estimates suggest there could be a surplus of up to 2 million bales.

India has so far allowed 11.5 million bales of 170 kg for overseas sale in the current year from Oct. 1. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)