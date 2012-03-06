MUMBAI, March 6 Cotton prices have jumped on fears of a global supply squeeze after India banned shipments of cotton from Monday.

Here are key facts about Indian cotton:

* India is the world's second-biggest cotton exporter and producer and contributes about 22 percent to global output. China is the world's biggest cotton producer and the United States is the world's biggest cotton exporter.

* Cotton output estimates for the year ending Sept. 30, 2012 were cut to 34 million bales from the earlier 34.5 million bales on March 5 .

* India had shipped 9.4 million bales of 170 kg each up to March 4 in the current cotton year that ends in September. The shipments overshot the Indian government's projected exportable surplus of 8.4 million bales, which is the estimated cotton available for export after accounting for local consumption and carry-forward stocks for the next year.

* The local textile industry's demand is likely to reach about 41 million bales by 2019/20, boosted by a growing population and surging apparel exports.

* Most Indian exporters are family-owned private entities and do not disclose data. The big exporters include Bhadresh Trading, Jaydeep Cotton, Gill & Co, DD Cotton, Bhaidas Cursondas & Co. Some global players such Olam, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus also export cotton from India.

* India exports cotton mostly to China and Bangladesh while smaller quantities are shipped to several other countries including Vietnam and Turkey.

* Higher-than-projected exports are expected to cut the opening stock for 2012/13, or the carry-over stock from the current year, to 3.3 million bales from an earlier prediction of 4.8 million bales.

* India was a net importer of cotton till 2005-06, but adoption of BT -- or genetically modified -- cotton by Indian farmers nearly a decade back helped it to emerge as the world's second-largest producer and exporter.

* Cotton is sown in May to July and harvested from October. The crop was grown in 12.1 million hectares, mainly in the country's west, south and central parts, up nearly 10 percent from a year earlier.

* The western state of Gujarat accounts for about a third of India's cotton output, while adjacent Maharashtra state accounts for 20 percent, followed by Andhra Pradesh in the south with about 16 percent.

* India's average cotton yield stands at 481 kg per hectare, much lower than the global average of 700 kg, largely due to poor farming techniques and irrigation facilities.

