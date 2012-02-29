* Framers in northern India could increase guar seed area

* Cotton prices likely to remain stable in 2011

By Deepak Sharma

MUMBAI, Feb 29 The area under cotton cultivation in India could fall up to 10 percent in 2012/13 season beginning in October, as lower returns from the fibre in 2011 may prompt farmers to switch to other crops, said the Cotton Association of India (CAI), a trade body.

Farmers are expected to increase area under crops such as soybean, guar, groundnuts and pulses as returns from these were higher than from cotton in 2011, Dhiren N. Sheth, president of the association, told Reuters.

"In northern states such as Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, farmers could prefer sowing guar seed while in central and western India other crops such as pulses, soybean and groundnut could eat into the fibre acreage," Sheth said.

Cotton prices globally have fallen more than 50 percent from the record highs of March 2011, on demand concerns due to economic uncertainty in Europe and higher global supplies.

The prices in India touched a record high of 61,700 rupees per candy of 356 kg in March 2011. The prices are hovering around 34,000 rupees now.

The benchmark cotton contract on ICE fell by more than 50 percent in last one year after hitting a record high in March, last year.

Guar seed prices in India in 2011 more than doubled to 7,400 rupees, while pulses prices went up 10 percent.

Sheth, however, expects cotton prices in India to remain stable this year as the government has allowed unrestricted cotton exports from October 2011, to support the domestic prices.

An expected decline in cotton acreage in India and in sowing in the United States will cut supplies globally, helping the prices recover in the second half of 2012, traders say.

Farmers in the United States, the world's largest exporter of cotton, will plant cotton in 13.2 million acres in 2012, down from 14.73 million acres in 2011, the United States Agriculture Department said last week.

Cotton acreage in India has been continuously rising for last four years and it touched a record 12.2 million hectares in 2011/12 season, as farmers increased cultivation of genetically modified BT cotton, which gave better returns.

The country's cotton output rose to a record 34.5 million bales of 170 kg each in 2011/12, from 29 million bales in 2008-09, data from the state-run Cotton Advisory Board showed.

In January, India raised its cotton shipment forecast for the current cotton year ending on September to 8.4 million bales from 8 million bales though many traders believe that export could fell due to lower buying by China amid economic turmoil in Europe. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)