(Corrects year in second bullet point to 2012 from 2011)
* Framers in northern India could increase guar seed area
* Cotton prices likely to remain stable in 2012
By Deepak Sharma
MUMBAI, Feb 29 The area under cotton
cultivation in India could fall up to 10 percent in 2012/13
season beginning in October, as lower returns from the fibre in
2011 may prompt farmers to switch to other crops, said the
Cotton Association of India (CAI), a trade body.
Farmers are expected to increase area under crops such as
soybean, guar, groundnuts and pulses as returns from these were
higher than from cotton in 2011, Dhiren N. Sheth, president of
the association, told Reuters.
"In northern states such as Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan,
farmers could prefer sowing guar seed while in central and
western India other crops such as pulses, soybean and groundnut
could eat into the fibre acreage," Sheth said.
Cotton prices globally have fallen more than 50 percent from
the record highs of March 2011, on demand concerns due to
economic uncertainty in Europe and higher global supplies.
The prices in India touched a record high of 61,700 rupees
per candy of 356 kg in March 2011. The prices are hovering
around 34,000 rupees now.
The benchmark cotton contract on ICE fell by more
than 50 percent in last one year after hitting a record high in
March, last year.
Guar seed prices in India in 2011 more than doubled to 7,400
rupees, while pulses prices went up 10 percent.
Sheth, however, expects cotton prices in India to remain
stable this year as the government has allowed unrestricted
cotton exports from October 2011, to support the domestic
prices.
An expected decline in cotton acreage in India and in sowing
in the United States will cut supplies globally, helping the
prices recover in the second half of 2012, traders say.
Farmers in the United States, the world's largest exporter
of cotton, will plant cotton in 13.2 million acres in 2012, down
from 14.73 million acres in 2011, the United States Agriculture
Department said last week.
Cotton acreage in India has been continuously rising for
last four years and it touched a record 12.2 million hectares in
2011/12 season, as farmers increased cultivation of genetically
modified BT cotton, which gave better returns.
The country's cotton output rose to a record 34.5 million
bales of 170 kg each in 2011/12, from 29 million bales in
2008-09, data from the state-run Cotton Advisory Board showed.
In January, India raised its cotton shipment forecast for
the current cotton year ending on September to 8.4 million bales
from 8 million bales though many traders believe that export
could fell due to lower buying by China amid economic turmoil in
Europe.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)