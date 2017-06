MUMBAI, March 29 A panel of ministers will review the country's cotton exports situation next week, trade secretary Rahul Khullar said on Thursday.

India, the world's second-largest producer and exporter of the fibre, has lifted a ban on cotton shipments imposed on March 5, but stopped registering fresh export orders. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)