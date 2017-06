MUMBAI, April 18 India has marginally raised cotton production estimates to 34.7 million bales of 170 kg each for the current year to September from the earlier forecast of 34.5 million bales, a government statement said on Wednesday.

Exports of cotton from India, the world's second biggest producer, for the current year has also been raised to 11.5 million bales from 8.4 million bales estimated earlier. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)