MUMBAI Nov 16 Cotton arrivals in India's spot markets till November 13 in the 2011/12 season fell 30.7 percent on year to 2.7 million bales of 170 kg each, state-run Cotton Corporation of India said on Wednesday on its website.

In the year-ago period, the arrivals stood at 3.8 million bales, according to the website.

The Indian cotton year runs from October to September. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)