MUMBAI Jan 4 Cotton arrivals in India until Dec. 31 in the current season fell 24.3 percent to 10.13 million bales of 170 kg each, Cotton Corporation of India Ltd said on Wednesday, as farmers in the key Maharashtra state were holding back their produce.

Cotton arrivals were 13.39 million bales a year earlier, the state-run agency said in a statement. The Indian cotton year runs from October to September.

Farmers in western Indian Maharashtra state, the second biggest producing state, were holding back produce, expecting the government to raise the support price for the fibre crop.

The arrivals in the state nearly halved on year during the period, data showed. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)