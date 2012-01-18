MUMBAI Jan 18 Cotton prices in India are likely to remain flat this week as overseas demand could get impacted at such level high level, traders and dealers said.

"Cotton prices fell to their lowest level (in 2011) in December and have been continously rising since then," said Parth Mehta, joint managing director of Bhadresh Trading, a leading exporter of the fibre.

Not much movement is expected in cotton as traders are not willing to buy at such high prices, while farmers are reluctant to sell at lower rates, preferring to hold on to supplies, Mehta said.

On Tuesday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety fell 100 rupees to 37,600 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, data from trade body Cotton Association of India showed.

Arrivals in spot markets are also lower, which indicates that the yield and overall production could fall, helping prop prices in the backdrop of falling export demand, traders said.

State-run Cotton Advisory Board has projected India's cotton harvesting in 2011/12 season to be at 35.6 million bales, up from 32.5 million bales in the previous season ended on Sept. 30.

Cotton arrivals in India till Jan. 8 in the 2011/12 season fell by 19.6 percent to 11.9 million bales of 170 kg each, compared with 14.8 million bales a year ago, state-run Cotton Corp of India said last week.

The government has estimated exports of nearly 8 million bales in the current cotton year, which began on Oct. 1, but some exporters feel the target is unlikely to be met in the wake of recent economic turmoil in the U.S. and Europe. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)