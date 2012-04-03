MUMBAI, April 3 A meeting of a panel of Indian ministers to discuss the issue of cotton exports has been postponed, government and trade sources said on Tuesday without elaborating.

Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said last month India, the world's second-largest producer and exporter of the fibre, would discuss the export situation this week, having lifted a ban on shipments imposed on March 5, but having stopped registering new export orders. and

Government and trade sources said last week India was unlikely to allow new cotton exports when ministers meet and may not lift the ban at least until July. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma and Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)