MUMBAI, April 3 A meeting of a panel of Indian
ministers to discuss the issue of cotton exports has been
postponed, government and trade sources said on Tuesday without
elaborating.
Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said last month India, the
world's second-largest producer and exporter of the fibre, would
discuss the export situation this week, having lifted a ban on
shipments imposed on March 5, but having stopped registering new
export orders. and
Government and trade sources said last week India was
unlikely to allow new cotton exports when ministers meet and may
not lift the ban at least until July.
