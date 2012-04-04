MUMBAI, April 4 India has decided to build
cotton reserves of 2.5 million bales of 170 kg each to meet the
needs of the domestic textile industry, a government statement
said on Wednesday.
State-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has been
directed to intervene in the market to ensure stability of
prices, the statement said.
"This has been necessitated by the fact that the textile
industry impacted by a slowdown is unable to carry stocks beyond
15 days," the statement said.
CCI is expected to purchase about 1 million bales per month
for the next 2 months, it said.
Government and trade sources said last week India was
unlikely to allow new cotton exports when ministers meet and may
not lift the ban at least until July.
Cotton exports have put the commerce and agriculture
ministries at loggerheads, with influential coalition ally Farm
Minister Sharad Pawar asking Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to
lift the ban to help farmers.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)