NEW DELHI, April 12 India has cleared a million bales of cotton for export from pending requests as of April 11, a government statement said on Thursday.

The world's second biggest producer of the fibre will also approve pending requests for 900,000 bales by April 17, it said.

On Tuesday, India's trade secretary had said a total of 10 million bales of 170 kg each were allowed for overseas sales since the start of the current year in October. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)