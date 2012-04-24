MUMBAI, April 24 Cotton prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, are likely to rise this week on improved buying from yarn and textile makers amid declining arrivals in spot markets.

"Yarn makers and textile mills from northern and western India are buying in good quantity and it could provide some support to prices," said Ghanshyam Ladha, a trader based in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

Buying from state-run procurement agency Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) also helped sentiment, negating the impact of a ban on shipping fresh cotton exports.

Fibre exports from India in the 2011/12 season ending in September has touched a record 11.5 million bales of 170 kg each, a government official said last week.

Cotton exports had put the trade and the agriculture ministries at loggerheads, with influential coalition ally Farm Minister Sharad Pawar asking Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to lift the ban to help farmers.

Earlier this month, the federal government directed the CCI to buy 2.5 million bales of cotton from spot markets to meet the needs of the domestic textile industry and to provide support to falling fibre prices following the export ban.

India unexpectedly banned cotton shipments last month, after a record 9.5 million bales had been shipped, only to allow later exports of already registered shipments to avoid defaults. It, however, stopped registering fresh exports.

On Monday, prices of the most traded Shankar-6 variety rose 400 rupees to 34,200 per candy of 356 kg each, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

Cotton prices are likely to touch 36,000 rupees per candy in the first week of May, traders said, from their 33,000 - 34,000 rupees per candy trading range seen in the past two months.

At 10:52 GMT, the key May cotton contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange was trading down 0.12 percent at 17,210 rupees per bale.

Cotton arrivals from the new crop have fallen 4.6 percent in the current season to 28.8 million bales, from 30.02 million bales a year earlier, the CCI said on Monday.

The government has marginally revised the cotton production estimates for the current year to 34.7 million bales, a record output for the second straight year. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)