* Cotton area down in western, northern parts of India
* Acreage may fall to 2.5 mln hectares in No. 1 producing
state
* Farmers could switch to crops such as guar, corn, soybean
By Deepak Sharma
MUMBAI, July 5 Cotton output in India is likely
to fall as much as a fifth in the year from October, hit by poor
monsoon rains, trade and government officials said on Thursday,
cutting exports of the fibre from the world's biggest exporter
after the United States.
Patchy rains and better returns on crops such as guar and
oilseeds had previously prompted trade officials to forecast a
drop of 10 percent in cotton acreage.
"There were no rains in the key producing regions of western
and northern India. And both cotton acreage and output could
fall by around 20 percent," Arvind Patel, vice-president of
industry body the Saurashtra Ginners' Association, told Reuters.
In 2011/12, higher prices encouraged farmers to plant cotton
on a record 12 million hectares, helping India harvest 34.7
million bales of 170 kg each.
The monsoon, which is the main source of water for 55
percent of India's arable land, was 31 percent below average
from June 1 to July 2, losing even more momentum in the last
week after being 23 percent below average in the week to June
27.
Farm and weather officials said rice, cane, corn and
soybeans might not be hit if the rains revived in the next few
days.
The June to September rains should improve next week, Farm
Minister Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday, amid growing concern over
a halt in the progress of the monsoon.
The area planted to cotton in India's biggest producing
state of Gujarat is likely to dip to 2.5 million hectares this
year against more than 3 million in 2011, said an official with
the state farm department, who asked not to be identified as he
was not authorised to speak to the media.
In the neighbouring state of Maharashtra, farmers have so
far been able to plant cotton on only 10 percent of the normal
sown area of about 4 million hectares, and they may have to
replant if the rains get delayed further.
Since cotton takes time to mature and consumes more water,
even farmers who had earlier planted the fibre, could switch to
crops like guar, corn, soybean and millets, Patel said.
There was no rain after the sowing of cotton, which has
already wilted, said Purushottam Kale, a farmer from Akola in
Maharashtra state.
"Now I have to plant either pulses or soybean," Kale said.
Monsoon showers in Gujarat and Maharashtra, which together
account for about 60 percent of India's cotton output, were as
much as 70 percent less than normal, weather office data showed.
In the northern parts of India, cotton acreage is already
down 300,000 hectares to 1.4 million hectares, said B. Monga, an
official of the Central Institute for Cotton Research.
Irrigation could have helped in some states but lower water
levels in reservoirs are also a cause for concern, Monga said.
Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to June
28 were at 16 percent of capacity, down 11 percentage points
from the year ago period.
Any drop in output will cut exports in the 2012/13 season,
traders said.
Due to the bumper harvest of 2011/12, traders believe
India's cotton exports will hit an all time of 13.5 million
bales in the current season that ends in September 2012.
China, the top buyer, already has a huge stockpile of
cotton, which could damp any surge in global prices, even if
India exports less next year, said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader
based in Gujarat.
China, the main buyer of Indian cotton, is renegotiating
prices and has defaulted on many import contracts following a
sharp fall in the price of cotton in the United
States.
The benchmark December cotton on the ICE was trading
down 0.41 percent at 72.30 cents per lb by 0952 GMT.
(Writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; Additional reporting by Darshan
Mankad in AHMEDABAD and Ramesh Jadhav in PUNE; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)