MUMBAI, April 17 India's cotton exports are
expected to fall 37.2 percent to 8.1 million bales in the crop
year that began in October 2012, a government official said on
Wednesday.
India is the world's second-largest producer and exporter of
cotton, and counts China as its biggest client along with
Bangladesh and some southeast Asian countries.
Farmers in India are expected to harvest 34 million bales of
cotton in the current year, down from a record 35.5 million
bales in the previous year, Textile Commissioner A.B. Joshi told
reporters after a meeting of the state-run Cotton Advisory
Board.
