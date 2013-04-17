MUMBAI, April 17 India's cotton exports are expected to fall 37.2 percent to 8.1 million bales in the crop year that began in October 2012, a government official said on Wednesday.

India is the world's second-largest producer and exporter of cotton, and counts China as its biggest client along with Bangladesh and some southeast Asian countries.

Farmers in India are expected to harvest 34 million bales of cotton in the current year, down from a record 35.5 million bales in the previous year, Textile Commissioner A.B. Joshi told reporters after a meeting of the state-run Cotton Advisory Board. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)