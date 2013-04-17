(Adds details, analyst comment)
MUMBAI, April 17 India's raw cotton exports are
expected to fall 37.2 percent to 8.1 million bales in the crop
year to September, reflecting lower imports by China, the
world's top consumer.
Higher import taxes on raw cotton has encouraged Chinese
textile mills to buy "value-added" cotton yarn, a semi-finished
product on which there is no import duty. Also, China's demand
for raw cotton has ebbed due to its huge stockpiles.
China was New Delhi's biggest buyer of raw cotton last year,
when India shipped out a record 12.9 million bales.
The latest export forecast is slightly higher than the
Cotton Advisory Board's (CAB) previous estimate of 8 million
bales.
Textile Commissioner A.B. Joshi, who gave the CAB's export
forecast, said traders have already shipped about 8 million
bales of raw cotton so far in the year.
New Delhi controls exports to protect its domestic industry,
which uses about 28 million bales a year. Traders are required
to register in advance their targeted export volume for the
year.
Registrations have reached 8.8-8.9 million bales for the
current year, Joshi said.
Exports from India have come to a halt due to lower global
prices, said Prerana Desai, vice-president of research at Kotak
Commodities.
India is the world's second-largest producer and exporter of
raw cotton but it imports some extra-long staple varieties which
are not widely grown in the country.
Raw cotton imports to India are seen more than doubling this
year to 2.5 million bales, according to the CAB.
