MUMBAI, April 29 Cotton prices in India are expected to rise this week on short-covering after recent falls in prices, while thin release by the state-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) is also seen supporting prices.

The CCI released 25,000 bales of cotton through auction on April 26, out of a total of 250,000 bales likely to be released into the domestic market.

On Monday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety rose 100 rupees to close at 36,700 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

"Cotton prices may recover this week. Sales from CCI was very thin and below expectation because they had kept prices higher than the market rate," said Arun Dalal, a trader from Ahmedabad.

On Monday, the May cotton futures contract ended 1.32 percent higher at 18,430 rupees per bale of 170 kg each on the Multi Commodity Exchange. It has fallen more than 6 percent since the beginning of the month.

A research note from Kotak Commodities said the CCI, which offered to sell 25,000 bales, received bid for 1,000 bales in the first round as prices were higher than the market rate.

Daily cotton supplies in the domestic market are around 60,000 bales, traders said.

India's cotton production is estimated to be 34 million bales in the current crop year.

Some analysts expect selling pressure to mount at higher prices due to weak exports and forecast of normal monsoon.

Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities, recommends selling the May contract between 18,650-18,700 rupees for the target of 18,050-17,950 rupees.

In New York, the most active July contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was up 1.59 percent at 85.59 cents per lb at 1247 GMT. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)