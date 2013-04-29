MUMBAI, April 29 Cotton prices in India are
expected to rise this week on short-covering after recent falls
in prices, while thin release by the state-run Cotton
Corporation of India (CCI) is also seen supporting prices.
The CCI released 25,000 bales of cotton through auction on
April 26, out of a total of 250,000 bales likely to be released
into the domestic market.
On Monday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety
rose 100 rupees to close at 36,700 rupees per candy of 356 kg
each, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.
"Cotton prices may recover this week. Sales from CCI was
very thin and below expectation because they had kept prices
higher than the market rate," said Arun Dalal, a trader from
Ahmedabad.
On Monday, the May cotton futures contract ended
1.32 percent higher at 18,430 rupees per bale of 170 kg each on
the Multi Commodity Exchange. It has fallen more than 6 percent
since the beginning of the month.
A research note from Kotak Commodities said the CCI, which
offered to sell 25,000 bales, received bid for 1,000 bales in
the first round as prices were higher than the market rate.
Daily cotton supplies in the domestic market are around
60,000 bales, traders said.
India's cotton production is estimated to be 34 million
bales in the current crop year.
Some analysts expect selling pressure to mount at higher
prices due to weak exports and forecast of normal monsoon.
Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities,
recommends selling the May contract between 18,650-18,700 rupees
for the target of 18,050-17,950 rupees.
In New York, the most active July contract on the
Intercontinental Exchange was up 1.59 percent at 85.59 cents per
lb at 1247 GMT.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)