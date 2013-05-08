MUMBAI May 8 Indian farmers' cooperative NAFED
started selling its stocks of cotton into the domestic market
from Wednesday, a statement on its website showed.
Traders said India's other big cotton stockholder, Cotton
Corporation of India (CCI), had so far conducted two auctions
for about 45,000 bales.
India and China, the world's top producers and consumers of
cotton, are selling stocks to dampen domestic prices and protect
their textile mills. Their sales could add further pressure to
global prices after spot levels fell 4 percent in April.
The Indian government, through CCI and NAFED, has bought
2.5-3.0 million bales of cotton in the current crop year to
September 2013. Total production is around 34 million bales.
"We have started selling cotton from today and this would
happen on a daily basis. We have displayed the sale quote taking
CCI's price as the benchmark price," said a government source
who did not wish to be named as he is not authorised to talk to
the media.
The source said no decision has been taken on the quantity
to be released on a daily basis but a total of 340,000 bales
would be offloaded in a staggered manner.
