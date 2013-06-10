MUMBAI, June 10 Cotton prices in India are
expected to trade higher this week due to a decline in spot
supplies and good demand from millers, while concerns over lower
acreage and firm global prices are also seen supporting prices.
Domestic cotton supplies have declined as the season has
ended and farmers are busy with planting.
The sowing of cotton has begun and it will pick up pace with
the spread of monsoon rains, traders said.
India's monsoon recorded higher than average levels in the
first week of the four-month season, weather office sources said
on June 6, reflecting a timely onset and progress so far over
the southern states.
"Cotton is seen extending gains due to concerns over lower
acreage. Farmers in Maharashtra and Rajasthan are seen shifting
to soybean and guar for better returns," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
The local currency hit a record low on Monday.
The weakness in the Indian rupee has made Indian cotton, as
well as cotton yarn, competitive in the global market.
The Indian rupee is at an all-time low, making cotton and
cotton yarn exports competitive, while firm global prices are
also supporting the natural fibre futures in India, Kotak
Commodities said in a research note on Monday.
The June cotton futures contract ended 1.37 percent
up at 19,220 rupees per bale of 170 kg each on the Multi
Commodity Exchange.
Sales from government reserves, however, were seen weighing
on the sentiment.
The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) had offered to auction
58,200 bales on Monday, according to a notification on its
website.
In New York, the most active July contract on the
Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.04 percent to 84.89 cents per
lb at 1325 GMT.
China, the world's largest cotton importer, is looking at
changing its aggressive stockpiling policy which traders say has
distorted prices and supplies.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)