NEW DELHI Nov 12 India, the world's second-biggest cotton producer and exporter, has asked the state-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to accelerate buying of raw cotton from farmers at minimum support price, Textile Minister Santosh Gangwar told reporters.

"CCI has been asked to step up its procurement operation by opening more centres wherever necessary," Gangwar said on Wednesday.

The CCI has so far bought 250,000 bales of 170 kg each in the current season, mostly from the southern states, he said.

In the last six months cotton prices in the local market have fallen by nearly a quarter, following a drop in overseas prices.

India is expected to harvest a record 40 million bales in the crop year that started on Oct. 1. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)