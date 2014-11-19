(Repeats story with no changes to text)
By Meenakshi Sharma and Rajendra Jadhav
JALGAON, India Nov 18 Pradeep Jain has been
operating his ginning mill at only 10 percent of capacity even
as India is set to become the world's biggest cotton producer
with a record harvest.
"Since prices have fallen below the minimum support price,
farmers are not willing to sell their crop to private players,"
Jain said, pointing towards his empty warehouse, which usually
overflows in November as harvesting gains pace.
A drop in global cotton prices to a five-year low due
to slowing demand from China has hit India's cotton trade.
Farmers, unwilling to accept the lower prices, are holding back
on sales.
The delay could keep Indian exports subdued in the next few
months, providing some support to global prices and giving
rivals, the United States and Brazil, an opportunity to increase
their shipments.
The Indian state, meanwhile, is ramping up purchases from
farmers and expects to accumulate more cotton than traders say
India will be able to export this year.
"We are planning to procure around 7.5-10 million bales (170
kg) of cotton in the crop year 2014/15," said B.K. Mishra,
managing director of the state-run Cotton Corporation of India
(CCI).
That contrasts with 2013/14, when market prices were above
the support level and the CCI bought just 440,000 bales.
The CCI is offering support prices of 4,050 rupees per
quintal for long-staple varieties and 3,750 rupees for
medium-staple varieties. It is expected to open 300 to 340
centres this year after the government asked it to accelerate
procurement.
But farmers are not happy with the government prices.
"The state-advised price of 4,050 rupees is not covering my
input costs," said Shashikant Patil, a farmer from Amalner
village in Maharashtra.
Patil has harvested 50 quintals of cotton, but he has
delayed selling in the hope that prices will rise to 4,500
rupees in the next few months. Last year he sold raw cotton at
5,000 rupees.
Like Patil, most cotton farmers from the western state of
Gujarat and Maharashtra, India's top two producers, are delaying
sales, making it difficult for firms including ginners, yarn
makers and exporters to run their operations.
"We opened a procurement centre two weeks back, but farmers'
response is very subdued. They are not happy with the government
fixed price," said an official at the government's cotton
procurement centre in Jalgaon district.
Farmer Patil needs to spend at least 150 rupees per 100 kg
to transport his cotton to the government centre, he said. "So
effectively I am getting 3,900 rupees. That much price even
traders are offering."
Raw cotton supplies in the spot market are hovering around
100,000 bales per day, compared with 180,000 to 200,000 bales
during the same period a year ago, traders said.
FALLING EXPORTS
India is likely to harvest a record 40 million bales this
crop year, which started on Oct. 1, and surpass China as the
world's biggest producer.
But Indian consumption is not enough to absorb the rising
output, and China, the biggest buyer of Indian cotton, has been
scaling down its overseas purchases.
This has pulled down the price of the key shankar-6 variety
of cotton by a fifth in the past three months to 32,600 rupees
per candy of 356 kg.
The state-run Cotton Advisory Board estimates India's
exports could drop 24 percent to 9 million bales in the current
year. But traders expect a much steeper fall due
to the weak Chinese demand.
"Cotton exports could fall to 7-7.5 million bales in
2014/15," M.B. Lal, managing director of Shail Exports, said.
China's cotton imports in October dropped to 81,900 tonnes,
down 42 percent from October 2013.
"It is a difficult period for the textile industry. Cotton
prices won't recover without aggressive buying from China and
that seems unlikely," said Jain, who has been trading cotton for
the past four decades.
