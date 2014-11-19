(Repeats story with no changes to text)

By Meenakshi Sharma and Rajendra Jadhav

JALGAON, India Nov 18 Pradeep Jain has been operating his ginning mill at only 10 percent of capacity even as India is set to become the world's biggest cotton producer with a record harvest.

"Since prices have fallen below the minimum support price, farmers are not willing to sell their crop to private players," Jain said, pointing towards his empty warehouse, which usually overflows in November as harvesting gains pace.

A drop in global cotton prices to a five-year low due to slowing demand from China has hit India's cotton trade. Farmers, unwilling to accept the lower prices, are holding back on sales.

The delay could keep Indian exports subdued in the next few months, providing some support to global prices and giving rivals, the United States and Brazil, an opportunity to increase their shipments.

The Indian state, meanwhile, is ramping up purchases from farmers and expects to accumulate more cotton than traders say India will be able to export this year.

"We are planning to procure around 7.5-10 million bales (170 kg) of cotton in the crop year 2014/15," said B.K. Mishra, managing director of the state-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI).

That contrasts with 2013/14, when market prices were above the support level and the CCI bought just 440,000 bales.

The CCI is offering support prices of 4,050 rupees per quintal for long-staple varieties and 3,750 rupees for medium-staple varieties. It is expected to open 300 to 340 centres this year after the government asked it to accelerate procurement.

But farmers are not happy with the government prices.

"The state-advised price of 4,050 rupees is not covering my input costs," said Shashikant Patil, a farmer from Amalner village in Maharashtra.

Patil has harvested 50 quintals of cotton, but he has delayed selling in the hope that prices will rise to 4,500 rupees in the next few months. Last year he sold raw cotton at 5,000 rupees.

Like Patil, most cotton farmers from the western state of Gujarat and Maharashtra, India's top two producers, are delaying sales, making it difficult for firms including ginners, yarn makers and exporters to run their operations.

"We opened a procurement centre two weeks back, but farmers' response is very subdued. They are not happy with the government fixed price," said an official at the government's cotton procurement centre in Jalgaon district.

Farmer Patil needs to spend at least 150 rupees per 100 kg to transport his cotton to the government centre, he said. "So effectively I am getting 3,900 rupees. That much price even traders are offering."

Raw cotton supplies in the spot market are hovering around 100,000 bales per day, compared with 180,000 to 200,000 bales during the same period a year ago, traders said.

FALLING EXPORTS

India is likely to harvest a record 40 million bales this crop year, which started on Oct. 1, and surpass China as the world's biggest producer.

But Indian consumption is not enough to absorb the rising output, and China, the biggest buyer of Indian cotton, has been scaling down its overseas purchases.

This has pulled down the price of the key shankar-6 variety of cotton by a fifth in the past three months to 32,600 rupees per candy of 356 kg.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board estimates India's exports could drop 24 percent to 9 million bales in the current year. But traders expect a much steeper fall due to the weak Chinese demand.

"Cotton exports could fall to 7-7.5 million bales in 2014/15," M.B. Lal, managing director of Shail Exports, said.

China's cotton imports in October dropped to 81,900 tonnes, down 42 percent from October 2013.

"It is a difficult period for the textile industry. Cotton prices won't recover without aggressive buying from China and that seems unlikely," said Jain, who has been trading cotton for the past four decades. (Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jane Baird)