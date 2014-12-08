NEW DELHI Dec 8 India has eased cotton and
cotton yarn export rules to boost overseas sales as slowing
demand from China has hit the South Asian nation's trade in the
commodity.
With the change in rules, India has 'dispensed with' the
registration requirement for exports of cotton and cotton yarn,
the government said on Monday in two separate notifications.
Prior to Monday's notifications, traders were required to
register in advance their targeted export volume for the year.
India is likely to harvest a record 40 million bales this
crop year that began on Oct. 1 and is set to surpass China as
the world's top producer. But a sharp drop in prices is
prompting farmers to hold back supply.
Indian consumption is not enough to absorb the rising
output, and China, the biggest buyer of Indian cotton, has been
scaling down its overseas purchases.
The state-run Cotton Advisory Board estimates India's
exports could drop 24 percent to 9 million bales in the current
year.
But traders expect a much steeper fall due to the weak
Chinese demand.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)