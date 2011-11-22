MUMBAI Nov 22 Cotton arrivals in India's spot markets till Nov. 20 in the 2011/12 season fell 25 percent on year to 3.5 million bales of 170 kg each, state-run Cotton Corp of India said on Tuesday on its website.

In the year-ago period, the arrivals stood at 4.6 million bales, according to the website.

The Indian cotton year runs from October to September. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)