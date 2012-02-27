MUMBAI Feb 27 Cotton arrivals from the new crop in Indian spot markets have dropped 4.45 percent in the current cotton year until Feb. 26, state-run Cotton Corp of India said on Monday on its website.

Arrivals stood at 22.34 million bales of 170 kg each between Oct. 1 and Feb. 26, compared with 23.38 million bales in the year-ago period, it said.

The Indian cotton year runs from October to September. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)