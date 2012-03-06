NEW DELHI, March 6 India's farm minister said on Tuesday he has requested the prime minister to lift a ban on cotton exports announced this week, saying he had been kept in the dark about the decision.

"This is a very serious issue," Sharad Pawar told reporters.

"I was kept in dark on the issue and have requested the prime minister for revocation of the ban as our production is higher this year and farmers are complaining of falling prices."

India banned cotton exports on Monday to ensure supplies for domestic mills, boosting global prices as the absence of shipments from the world's second-largest producer might tighten a market facing weak demand. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)