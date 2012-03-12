NEW DELHI, March 12 India will not allow
any fresh exports of cotton and only the quantity permitted
before the government imposed a ban on overseas sales will be
allowed to be shipped, the trade secretary said on Monday.
"No new registration certificates will be issued," Rahul
Khullar told reporters, a day after the government announced the
lifting of a controversial ban on cotton exports at a time when
the global market is over-supplied.
Contracts for about 2.5 million bales are already registered
and awaiting shipment.
The ban, announced unexpectedly on March 5, after a record
9.5 million bales had been shipped, ran into criticism from the
influential farm minister, Sharad Pawar, and China, the biggest
buyer of cotton from the world's second-largest
producer.
