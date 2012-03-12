NEW DELHI, March 12 India will not allow any fresh exports of cotton and only the quantity permitted before the government imposed a ban on overseas sales will be allowed to be shipped, the trade secretary said on Monday.

"No new registration certificates will be issued," Rahul Khullar told reporters, a day after the government announced the lifting of a controversial ban on cotton exports at a time when the global market is over-supplied.

Contracts for about 2.5 million bales are already registered and awaiting shipment.

The ban, announced unexpectedly on March 5, after a record 9.5 million bales had been shipped, ran into criticism from the influential farm minister, Sharad Pawar, and China, the biggest buyer of cotton from the world's second-largest producer. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)