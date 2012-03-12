* Ministers to meet for review in two weeks
* Traders fear local prices could plummet
* Exports to hit record 12 million bales
(Adds trade comments, prices)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, March 12 India will now ban
fresh cotton exports and allow only quantities already
registered but not shipped, its trade secretary said
on Monday, as the world's No.2 producer continued to flip-flop
with its trade policy, fuelling market uncertainty.
The trade minister said on Sunday the government would lift
a surprise ban on cotton exports imposed on March 5, after
influential Farm Minister Sharad Pawar, a coalition ally,
opposed the move and asked Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to
revoke the ban.
China, India's biggest customer, also criticised the move.
"No new registration certificates will be issued," Rahul
Kullar told reporters on Monday. The controversial ban comes at
a time when the global market for cotton is already
over-supplied.
The stoppage was triggered by concerns about domestic
consumption and availability, the government had said.
Khullar said a panel of ministers is likely to review the
ban on exports - which had already hit record levels of 9.5
million bales - in two weeks.
Traders and analysts said the latest confusion
would further damage the reputation of India as a credible,
long-term supplier of commodities.
"The agricultural market remains very much at the mercy of
government policies ... the ban was a surprise and as a result
of that prices rose significantly on that particular day," said
Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
The latest decisions mean exporters can ship out 2.5 million
bales committed to overseas sales before the government ban and
avoid any defaults.
That means India would already be exporting a record 12
million bales of the fibre in 2011/12, 54 percent more than the
previous year. Exporters had already been saddled with huge
stocks last year after similar government dithering which hurt
its image.
Traders were dismissive of this, however.
"It's as good as banning cotton exports. It will not benefit
anyone," said Arvind Patel, vice-president of the Saurashtra
Ginners Association.
INDIA WAVERS
The moves prompted calls for India to be more reliable.
"Consistent policy helps create increased reliability and we
wish that a very consistent policy is followed and free and
unrestricted flow of cotton export is allowed," said Dhiren N.
Sheth, president of Cotton Association of India.
The benchmark May futures contract on the
ICE in the U.S. fell as low as 88 cents a pound on Monday, its
weakest since March 2, on the prospect of higher global
production and confusion over India's decision to ban exports.
.
The U.S. Agriculture Department has raised the world's
2011/12 cotton output estimates to 123.64 million (480-lb)
bales, from 123.34 million.
Cotton ended 2011 as the worst-performing
commodity of the year, falling 37 percent from 2010 after record
prices had boosted output and decimated demand, while a shaky
global economy scared off investors.
If India's ban persists, major cotton exporter Australia is
poised to benefit the most, analysts said.
India's domestic cotton contract on the Multi
Commodity exchange fell 0.41 percent to 17,030 rupees per bale
of 170 kg each in choppy trade with low volumes.
With no prospect of fresh exports for at least two
weeks, there will be no fresh buying from the local market,
traders said. Textile mills are also likely to hold back,
waiting for domestic prices to fall, said Arunbhai Dalal, a
trader from Rajkot in the western state of Gujarat.
Raw cotton prices have fallen by over 1,000 rupees
to less than 3,000 rupees per 100 kg since the government first
banned exports a week ago, traders say.
As the government yo-yos on cotton export policy,
trade analysts see this as yet another sign of the Congress-led
ruling coalition's indecisiveness, especially after its drubbing
in recent state elections.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Bharatiya Party
(BJP), which rules Gujarat state, termed the ban as "unilateral"
and requested the government to lift the restriction to avoid a
free fall in local prices.
"Today, I spoke to ... Sharad Pawar, who has
promised that the ban will be lifted," BJP President M. Venkaiah
Naidu said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Deepak Sharma and Siddesh Mayenkar in
MUMBAI; Writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom
and Jon Loades-Carter)