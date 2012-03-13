By Deepak Sharma
| NEW DELHI, March 13
NEW DELHI, March 13 The Indian government
should allow fresh cotton exports when ministers meet on the
issue in two weeks to help prop up falling domestic prices -- an
indication of comfortable local supplies -- the chief of a
leading trade body said on Tuesday.
But New Delhi may resist this call because textile mills are
still worried that record exports from India, the world's No. 2
producer, could lead to a domestic supply shortage and are
pressuring New Delhi to keep a controversial ban in place.
India on March 5 banned cotton exports to ensure supplies
for domestic mills, reining in exports running ahead of
expectations.
Commerce and agriculture ministries are at loggerheads over
the issue, with influential coalition ally Farm Minister Sharad
Pawar asking the Prime Minister to lift the ban to help farmers,
Pawar's main constituency.
Pawar's colleague Trade Minister Anand Sharma, who also
holds the textiles portfolio, has defended his decision to ban
cotton exports, saying India needs to ensure higher stocks for
local mills.
The tug-of-war between the two senior ministers of the
Congress-led ruling coalition damaged India's already lacklustre
reputation as a steady exporter of commodities, and spilled over
into global markets.
China, India's biggest cotton customer, has criticised the
ban. Bangladesh, India's No. 2 buyer, said its textiles mills
could face a supply shortage of the fibre.
China could turn to other leading suppliers -- the United
States, Australia and Brazil, said Wang Qianjin, a senior
analyst of industry web site www.webtextiles.com
Traders said some of India's buyers could import from
Pakistan, which has surplus stocks this year.
Qianjin said China has already bought two-thirds of its
annual import needs of 1.5 million tonnes (8.8 or 9 million
bales of 170 kg each).
DISCUSSIONS
India's trade ministry unexpectedly banned exports earlier
this month. On Monday, after days of discussions, New Delhi
agreed to ban fresh overseas sales but allow shipments which had
already been committed to exports before the ban came into
force, avoiding the risk of defaults by traders.
A panel of ministers is scheduled to meet in two weeks to
review the issue.
"There is a strong case for free cotton exports and I expect
the group of ministers to allow exports without any
restriction," Dhiren N. Sheth, president of the Cotton
Association of India, told Reuters.
Indian exporters have already shipped out a record 9.5
million bales since the season started in October and are now
set to sell 12 million bales -- up 54 percent from last year --
before any fresh sales are made.
New Delhi had raised its cotton shipment forecast for the
current cotton year to 8.4 million bales in January from 8.0
million.
Textile makers fear allowing further cotton exports this
year would push up yarn prices and hurt their business, said M P
Agrawal, managing director of Shri Lakshmi Group, a textile
company.
But domestic cotton prices have fallen and textiles mills
have stopped buying the fibre as they expect rates to drop
further, traders and analysts said.
"Had there been a shortage, cotton prices wouldn't have been
falling. The consistent fall in prices indicates adequate
availability," said Sheth.
Raw cotton prices have fallen by over 1,000 rupees to less
than 3,000 rupees per 100 kg since the government ban.
And global supply is outstripping demand this year, putting
international prices under pressure.
On Tuesday, benchmark U.S. cotton futures were 0.85
percent higher at 88.75 cents per lb after posting five straight
sessions of losses through to Monday as the market digested the
gyrations India has taken on its cotton exports.
"Global prices are likely to fall further and we should
allow exports as soon as possible to avoid losses. Delay in
exports cost us dearly last year," said Sheth.
Exporters had already been saddled with huge stocks last
year after similar government manoeuvring delayed overseas sales
and hit profitability.
(Additional reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI, Zheng
Xiaolu in BEIJING, Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Writing by Mayank
Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Keiron Henderson)