NEW DELHI, April 30 India is likely to allow fresh exports of cotton, government and trade officials said on Monday, after the world's second-biggest producer banned fresh overseas sales last month.

The government and trade officials indicated that 1.5-2 million bales of the fibre could be allowed for export in the latest tranche in the current year ending Sept. 30.

India's trade, farm and finance ministers will review the cotton export scenario before briefing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the issue of farm exports later today.

India has so far allowed a record 11.5 million bales of exports in the 2011/12 cotton year which began on Oct. 1.

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)