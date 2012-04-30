* Top ministers now to meet on Wednesday on farm exports

By Nigam Prusty

NEW DELHI, April 30 India has postponed a top-level meeting on sugar and other farm product exports to Wednesday, just hours after lifting a ban on overseas sales of cotton, in the latest twist to a policy tussle that has kept global markets on edge.

Trade Minister Anand Sharma earlier announced an end to India's shock ban on cotton exports, imposed last month - a policy change that will add supplies to an already flush market but boost domestic prices on hopes of overseas sales.

Additional Indian exports of cotton and sugar could add to over-supplied markets and put pressure on weak benchmark prices for the products in New York. India is the world's second-biggest sugar producer and the second-largest exporter of cotton.

The two-day delay to the meeting, which aims to sort out conflicting policies that have highlighted divisions in the ruling coalition, was necessary because some ministers were not available, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said.

The meeting of food, farm, trade and finance ministers with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had been expected to decide to allow more sugar exports, government sources said - a policy move called for by Farm Minister Sharad Pawar, who is a key ally for the government.

"The delay reflects that there is still a lack of unanimity in decisions related to sugar exports," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with brokerage Religare Commodities.

Global sugar prices have fallen 8.9 percent so far this year while cotton, which was the worst-performing commodity in 2011, has lost another 4.8 percent in 2012 to date.

China, traditionally India's biggest customer and the world's top cotton buyer, has already purchased huge quantities from top producer the United States. Traders said any additional Indian cotton is likely to go to Bangladesh.

Cotton on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange fell 3.32 percent to 88.20 cents per lb on Monday, while domestic futures prices gained 1.83 percent to 17,790 rupees ($340) per bale of 170 kg.

Raw sugar futures were up 0.42 percent after falling to their lowest level in almost a year on Friday.

India's trade ministry suddenly banned cotton exports last month after record overseas sales raised concerns about domestic supplies. After several about-faces, the ministry allowed only a limited amount of cotton to be shipped in April.

The ban angered Pawar, who said he was kept in the dark about the halt to sales, which hurts farmers - a sector vital to India's near $2 trillion economy.

India has so far exported a record 11.5 million bales in the current marketing year to the end of September.

Pawar, who hails from the state of Maharashtra, India's top sugarcane producing region, also criticised the food ministry's conservative approach to sugar exports. Thomas has said he fears overseas sales may stoke inflation.

Many trade and industry officials say Singh will listen to Pawar, whose clout and experience have helped drive food exports in the past.

Government sources said the ministers could still agree to allow more sugar to be sold overseas after sorting out their differences.

The government has already allowed 2 million tonnes of sugar to be exported in two separate tranches in the marketing year to September 2012.

The food ministry, however, has yet to issue a permit for exports of a further 1 million tonnes, which has already been agreed. The delay has angered exporters because global sugar prices have fallen since the decision was made last month.

Mills owe 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) to farmers in arrears, and another million tonnes of exports would help sugar companies earn 30 billion rupees toward that payment, the director of the Indian Sugar Mills Association said. India's sugar production is expected to outpace domestic demand in 2012/13 as it has done in 2011/12. ($1 = 52.7000 Indian rupees) (Additional reporting by Deepak Sharma and Siddesh Mayenker in MUMBAI and Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jo Winterbottom, Miral Fahmy and Jane Baird)