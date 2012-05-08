MUMBAI May 8 Cotton prices in India, the world's second-largest producer of the fibre, are likely to rise this week on buying by exporters and a revival of demand from textile and yarn makers.

Prices could firm as the peak arrival season is drawing to a close, and as textile and yarn makers are eyeing spot market buys, traders said.

Last month, India allowed cotton exports without any restriction, lifting a month-old ban after record overseas sales raised concerns about domestic supplies.

India had already shipped a record 11.5 million bales in the current season ending on September, data from the Cotton Advisory (CAB) showed.

On Tuesday, the prices of most-traded Shankar - 6 variety fell 300 rupees to 35,200 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

The key May contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed down 1.64 percent at 17,340 rupees per bale of 170 kg on Tuesday.

Prices in both physical and futures markets fell tracking weak global prices. However, traders expect the market to recover on Wednesday on good domestic demand.

On Monday, the benchmark July contract on the ICE closed down 1.5 percent at 86.7 cents per lb lowest level since late December, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"Earlier, mills were not buying due to financial problems. Now they have started to buy and prices could touch 36,000 rupees per candy this week," said Dheerajbhai Khaitan, a trader based in Mumbai.

Cotton arrivals from the new crop were down 1.8 percent at 30.47 million bales from a year earlier in the 2011/12 cotton year that began in October, the Cotton Corporation of India said in a statement on Monday.

India is expected to harvest a record 34.7 million bales for the second straight year, the CAB data showed. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)