MUMBAI May 15 Cotton prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, are likely to remain stable this week as buying by local textiles and yarn makers is expected to offset lower export demand due to a steep decline in international fibre prices.

Last month, India allowed cotton exports without any restriction, lifting a month-old ban after record overseas sales raised concerns about domestic supplies.

Traders are expecting cotton exports from India to touch 13.5 million bales after shipments of 11.5 million bales so far in the current cotton year ending on September.

India's cotton year runs from October to September.

"Exporters are not buying from spot markets as they fear that the steep fall in global price could hurt their margin," said Veereshbhai Hansmukh, a trader based in Mumbai.

Last week, July U.S. cotton contracts on the ICE Futures fell to 78.79 cents per lb, the lowest close for the spot contract since July 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Prices in the domestic market may not fall that steeply and are likely to remain stable this week due to declining arrivals in the spot market and good demand from mills, Hansmukh said.

On Monday, the prices of most-traded Shankar - 6 variety closed flat at 34,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

The key May contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading up 2.67 percent at 17,320 rupees per bale of 170 kg on Tuesday at 4:24 p.m.

Cotton arrivals from the new crop were down 1.8 percent at 30.47 million bales from a year earlier in the 2011/12 cotton year that began in October, the Cotton Corporation of India said in a statement last week. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)