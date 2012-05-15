MUMBAI May 15 Cotton prices in India, the
world's second-largest producer, are likely to remain stable
this week as buying by local textiles and yarn makers is
expected to offset lower export demand due to a steep decline in
international fibre prices.
Last month, India allowed cotton exports without any
restriction, lifting a month-old ban after record overseas sales
raised concerns about domestic supplies.
Traders are expecting cotton exports from India to touch
13.5 million bales after shipments of 11.5 million bales so far
in the current cotton year ending on September.
India's cotton year runs from October to September.
"Exporters are not buying from spot markets as they fear
that the steep fall in global price could hurt their margin,"
said Veereshbhai Hansmukh, a trader based in Mumbai.
Last week, July U.S. cotton contracts on the ICE
Futures fell to 78.79 cents per lb, the lowest close for the
spot contract since July 2010, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Prices in the domestic market may not fall that steeply and
are likely to remain stable this week due to declining arrivals
in the spot market and good demand from mills, Hansmukh said.
On Monday, the prices of most-traded Shankar - 6 variety
closed flat at 34,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, data from
the Cotton Association of India showed.
The key May contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) was trading up 2.67 percent at 17,320 rupees per
bale of 170 kg on Tuesday at 4:24 p.m.
Cotton arrivals from the new crop were down 1.8 percent at
30.47 million bales from a year earlier in the 2011/12 cotton
year that began in October, the Cotton Corporation of India said
in a statement last week.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)