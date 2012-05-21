MUMBAI May 21 Cotton arrivals from the new crop in India, the world's second-largest producer, nudged down from a year earlier in the 2011/12 cotton year, the Cotton Corp of India said on Monday.

As on May 20, arrivals stood at 31.7 million bales of 170 kg each as against 31.9 million bales a year earlier, the state-run procurement agency said in a statement.

India's cotton year runs from October to September. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)