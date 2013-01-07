* CCI to create additional storage for cotton

* Agencies could procure 7 million bales more cotton

* Supplies in spot markets seen at peak levels in weeks

By Deepak Sharma

MUMBAI, Jan 7 India is likely to ramp up purchases of cotton to help out farmers faced with sliding prices and scant export demand, government officials said on Monday.

Traders said the state could potentially spend $1.5 billion on cotton purchases and create additional storage for the fibre.

Exports from India, the world's second-largest producer, are forecast to slide by more than 45 percent this fiscal year as its biggest buyer China shifts to man-made fibres along with cotton yarn, which cheap labour makes more attractive in price.

State-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has already bought around 1.3 million bales, an official at the CCI said, mostly from the eastern state of Andhra Pradesh, where farmers have staged widespread protests asking New Delhi to step in.

CCI will continue buying if local prices fall below the 3,600-3,900 rupees per bale floor prices set by New Delhi.

The government fixes minimum support prices (MSPs) for a range of crops to encourage production, support farmers and ensure food supplies for this country of 1.2 billion people, about 69 percent of whom live in rural areas.

"Wherever prices drop below MSP, we will start procurements to support prices and to protect farmers' interests," said R. C. Sarkar, chief general manager of marketing at CCI, without disclosing a target for procurement.

Traders hope the government may buy another 7 million bales, just over half India's 2011/12 exports and about one-fifth of total expected production for the year that started on Oct. 1.

That could cost as much as $1.5 billion, adding to the subsidy burden for a government already grappling to rein in spending and curb its fiscal deficit.

CCI has just started buying in other states as well as Andhra Pradesh as the harvesting season is under way.

Supplies from the new season crop are likely to peak in the next one or two weeks, said another official at CCI, who did not wish to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

"CCI is also making arrangements for additional storage keeping the crop size, local prices and weak export demand in mind," this second official said.

Cotton prices in local spot markets have fallen over 50 percent in the last six months as softer global prices and lower imports by China, the world's largest textile maker, cut demand for Indian cotton in overseas markets.

Last Friday, traders were buying long-staple cotton in Warrangal spot market in Andhra Pradesh at around 3,700-3,750 rupees per 100 kg, about five percent below the 3,900 rupee MSP for this grade.

Farmers have been holding back deliveries of the crop in hopes of government intervention, with supplies in spot markets still 12 percent below levels seen last year at this time.

Besides CCI, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) has also been designated to undertake the procurement operation in various states. ($1 = 55.1150 Indian rupees) (Editing by Jo Winterbottom and James Jukwey)