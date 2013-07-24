MUMBAI, July 24 Cotton prices in India are seen rangebound this week due to rains in leading cultivating regions, higher area under cultivation and a drop in overseas demand, though thin supplies and some demand from local millers could lend support.

Early and ample rains so far in the season have helped sowing in leading cultivating regions. Cotton had been planted on 10.05 million hectares as of July 18, compared with 8.37 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

Traders expect cotton yields to improve this season due to timely rains and the use of certified seeds.

"Rains are good everywhere this season and this is helping farmers in sowing activities. The overall crop condition looks good," said Manu Mangaldash Shah, a trader from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

India, the world's second-largest cotton grower, could increase output in 2013/14 as hefty monsoon this year encourages farmers to plant on more acres and extra moisture swells yields, industry experts said.

However, a few traders said if heavy rains continue for a longer time there may be some delay in fresh arrivals, which usually hit the market by October.

The most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety fell 10 rupees to 42,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

India raised the 2013/14 support price for cotton medium staple to 3,700 rupees per 100 kg and 4,000 rupees for the long staple variety.

The most-active October cotton futures contract ended down 1.14 percent at 19,970 rupees per bale on the Multi Commodity Exchange. It hit a low of 19,950 rupees earlier in the day, the sharpest fall since July 12.

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) offered to auction 34,500 bales on Wednesday, according to a notification on its website. In two e-auctions held by the CCI on July 22 and July 23, 47,200 bales were sold.

Supplies have declined sharply in the domestic market with just around 10,000 bales of 170 kg each coming in, traders said.

"Supplies have fallen in the local markets and would pick up only with the arrival of the new crop. Demand from southern mills is regular and this is supporting prices," said Shah.

In New York, the December cotton contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.25 percent at 85.88 cents per lb at 1153 GMT. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)