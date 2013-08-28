MUMBAI Aug 28 Cotton futures in India hit a record high on Wednesday and are likely to climb further this week on expectations of a delay in new season arrivals amid robust demand from millers and yarn exporters.

Concerns over crop damage in some cultivating states due to heavy rains are also seen aiding sentiment.

The most-active October cotton contract was up 0.74 percent to 23,000 rupees per bale on the Multi Commodity Exchange at 1029 GMT. It hit a record high of 23,740 rupees earlier in the day.

A weakening rupee has raised returns of yarn exporters. The rupee continued its decline and hit a record low of 68.75 to a dollar on Wednesday.

"Rains are still continuing in the major cotton-growing belts and this could push back supplies from the new season crop by a fortnight," said Rahul Jitendra Shah, Managing Director, Acme International, Ahmedabad.

Heavy rains in India's cotton-cultivating areas will delay its harvest by at least 15 days, exacerbating shortages, pushing up local prices and potentially postponing export deals for the new season crop.

Harvested cotton in India, the world's second-largest grower, typically starts arriving in local markets from October.

"Demand for yarn from China is very good. Local millers have also been very active in buying," said Shah.

Besides, there are some concerns over output and quality due to excess rains in the western state of Maharashtra, the country's second-biggest cotton producing state.

Cotton had been planted on 11.13 million hectares as of Aug. 22, compared with 11.15 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

On Tuesday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety rose 300 rupees to 47,400 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

Spot traders expect prices to touch 50,000 rupees per candy in the near term.

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has offered to auction 21,600 bales on Thursday.

In New York, the December cotton contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.11 percent to 84.24 cents per lb at 1033 GMT.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report released late Monday showed cotton's condition improved slightly, with 47 percent good to excellent, up from 46 percent a week earlier, and 43 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)