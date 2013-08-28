MUMBAI Aug 28 Cotton futures in India hit a
record high on Wednesday and are likely to climb further this
week on expectations of a delay in new season arrivals amid
robust demand from millers and yarn exporters.
Concerns over crop damage in some cultivating states due to
heavy rains are also seen aiding sentiment.
The most-active October cotton contract was up 0.74
percent to 23,000 rupees per bale on the Multi Commodity
Exchange at 1029 GMT. It hit a record high of 23,740 rupees
earlier in the day.
A weakening rupee has raised returns of yarn exporters. The
rupee continued its decline and hit a record low of
68.75 to a dollar on Wednesday.
"Rains are still continuing in the major cotton-growing
belts and this could push back supplies from the new season crop
by a fortnight," said Rahul Jitendra Shah, Managing Director,
Acme International, Ahmedabad.
Heavy rains in India's cotton-cultivating areas will delay
its harvest by at least 15 days, exacerbating shortages, pushing
up local prices and potentially postponing export deals for the
new season crop.
Harvested cotton in India, the world's second-largest
grower, typically starts arriving in local markets from October.
"Demand for yarn from China is very good. Local millers have
also been very active in buying," said Shah.
Besides, there are some concerns over output and quality due
to excess rains in the western state of Maharashtra, the
country's second-biggest cotton producing state.
Cotton had been planted on 11.13 million hectares as of Aug.
22, compared with 11.15 million hectares in the same period a
year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
On Tuesday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety
rose 300 rupees to 47,400 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from
the Cotton Association of India showed.
Spot traders expect prices to touch 50,000 rupees per candy
in the near term.
The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has offered to auction
21,600 bales on Thursday.
In New York, the December cotton contract on the
Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.11 percent to 84.24 cents per
lb at 1033 GMT.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress
report released late Monday showed cotton's condition improved
slightly, with 47 percent good to excellent, up from 46 percent
a week earlier, and 43 percent a year ago.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)