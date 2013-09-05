* India's cotton exports seen down at 10 mln bales in
2012/13
* China's demand for raw cotton seen weak on higher
inventory
* Local supplies to remain tight until fresh arrivals start
By Meenakshi Sharma
MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's cotton exports are
expected to drop by a fifth this year on account of a slump in
purchases by top cotton consumer China and higher domestic
prices, a Reuters survey of traders and exporters found.
Lower Indian exports this year could provide some respite to
soft world cotton prices which have shed nearly 12
percent since mid-August on expectations of higher output in the
upcoming season in India, the world's second-biggest cotton
producer.
China holds about 60 percent of world cotton stocks in state
reserves. A radical plan to ditch its stockpiling programme in
favour of subsidies to farmers that could lead to a long-term
cut in China's imports has also hurt market sentiment.
Indian exports of the fibre may on average drop by 22
percent to 10 million bales of 170 kg each in the year that ends
September 30, five traders and exporters surveyed by Reuters
said.
"Overseas demand has come down significantly because local
prices have shot up and China is showing no interest in India's
cotton at these prices. Also, China has huge inventories," said
Ritesh Agrawal, managing director of Wisdom Cotton, an exporter.
Cotton purchases by China from India fell 36 percent in
January-July to 810,311 tonnes from the same period of 2012,
according to Chinese customs data. Indian industry executives
expect China's imports from India to have fallen in August and
to remain weak in the foreseeable future.
China is the top cotton export market for India, followed by
Bangladesh and Pakistan. India has been China's second-biggest
supplier of cotton this year after the United States.
Local Indian cotton prices have risen nearly 16 percent in
the past one month due to a spurt in demand for yarn, a value
added product, from local millers and exporters who are trying
to boost their exports to take advantage of a slide in the rupee
currency.
Heavy rains in cotton-cultivating areas have also
contributed to worries about tighter supplies. Cotton supplies
are expected to remain tight until fresh arrivals start coming
into the market in October.
The Indian rupee has dropped 20 percent this year
against the dollar.
"A weak rupee helped exporters a lot but a sharp rise in
local prices made Indian cotton uncompetitive in the
international market," said Arun Kumar Dalal, a trader from
Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the top cotton producing state in India.
India could lose out in future deals too as rival supplies
from Pakistan and South Africa are available at 86-90 U.S. cents
per lb against New Delhi's 93-94 cents per lb, traders and
exporters said.
(Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Muralikumar Anantharaman)