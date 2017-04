(Corrects to remove extraneous text, fix formatting)

MUMBAI, July 2 India, the world's second-biggest producer of cotton, on Wednesday raised its export forecast for 2013/14 to 11.4 million bales from the earlier 9 million bales, a government official said.

Cotton output estimate for the crop year 2013/14 has also been raised to 39 million bales from 37.5 million bales, Textile Commissioner Kiran Soni Gupta said.

The cotton year runs from October to September in India. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)