MUMBAI, April 18 India has exported a record
11.5 million bales of cotton this year, a senior government
official said on Wednesday, clearing product left in limbo after
it banned fresh overseas sales last month on worries about
domestic supplies.
India has a ban on fresh exports and no further bales
awaited clearance. Exports raced ahead of initial government
estimates of 8.4 million bales of 170 kg each on higher buying
by China to replish its stocks.
"We had contemplated that exports would be of 8.4 million
bales, now export registration is 11.5 million bales," A B
Joshi, India's textile commissioner, told reporters after a
Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) meeting.
The CAB marginally raised cotton production estimates to
34.7 million bales for the current year to September from its
earlier forecast of 34.5 million bales. Domestic demand is 25.2
million bales.
At 5:26 p.m. (local time,)the benchmark May cotton contract
on ICE was trading at 1.62 percent up at $0.909 per lb
while the April cotton on India's Multi Commodity
Exchange closed down 0.53 percent at 16,770 rupees per bale.
Cotton exports had put the commerce and agriculture
ministries at loggerheads, with influential coalition ally Farm
Minister Sharad Pawar asking Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to
lift the ban to help farmers.
India, the world's second-biggest producer and exporter of
cotton, supplies about 13 percent of global exports and its
biggest customer is China, which had criticised the initial
total ban.
The country produced 34.7 million bales in the year starting
Oct. 1 and with demand usually at around 25 million bales, there
had been room for booming overseas sales.
Analysts said major cotton exporter Australia would gain the
most if the ban on overseas sales from India continues.
Asked about lower than expected arrivals in spot market
Joshi said,"Arrivals are not in tune with what was the arrival
pattern noticed all these years.
Cotton arrivals from the new crop have fallen 6.18 percent
in the current season to 27.93 million bales, from 29.77 million
bales a year earlier, the CCI said on Monday.
At least 90 percent or more of cotton expected to be grown
used to come to the market for sale, Joshi said, while adding,
"This year arrivals have been only 80 percent of the size of the
crop expected as the season started one month late due to
natural problems."
The CAB also revised its estimate for carry forward stocks
for the current year or the opening stock for the next cotton
year beginning on October to 2.5 million bales, which is at
seven year low.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Writting by Deepak Sharma)