* Importers sign deals for 1 mln bales Aug-Sept delivery

* India seen importing 1.5 mln bales in 2011/12

* African states, Brazil, Australia offer cotton cheap

* Cotton exports from India nearly halt from end-June (Adds quotes, details)

By Rajendra Jadhav and Meenakshi Sharma

MUMBAI, July 26 Tight domestic supplies of cotton and lower prices abroad have prompted Indian textile mills to ramp up imports, which are likely to treble in the year ending Sept. 30, 2012, industry officials said on Thursday.

Mills in the world's second biggest cotton producer have already imported 500,000 bales and have signed contracts for around 1 million bales at 75-80 cents per lb, compared with the local price of about 88 cents, dealers said.

"Indian textile companies are importing cotton, taking advantage of cheaper prices in the international market. Cotton imports may touch 1.5 million bales," Dhiren Sheth, president of the Cotton Association of India told Reuters.

Most of the imports are from African countries, Australia and Brazil, dealers said.

"Millers have contracted around 1 million bales for shipments in the next two months," said Dharmesh Lakhani, a trader and exporter based in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Cotton futures for December delivery on ICE were trading up 1.48 percent at 70.54 cents per lb by 1140 GMT.

"I have placed an order to import 1,000 tonnes of cotton from West Africa for August-September shipment," said Kandasamy, managing director of Sri Shanmugavel Mills in Dindigul district of southern Tamil Nadu state.

"Profit margins will increase for millers as international prices are lower than domestic cotton."

In the local market prices are likely to stay firm due to tight supplies, making room for more imports, said Manu Mangaldas Shah, a trader from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

EXPORTS

In first nine months of the cotton year India had been actively exporting cotton, mainly to China, but its exports have nearly halted from the end of June as African and Brazilian sellers are offering the fibre at lower price, dealers said.

"We are getting inquiries, but we can't conclude deals due to price disparity. Buyers are quoting very low price," said an exporter based at Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

India has exported 11.5 million cotton bales of 170 kg each so far in the 2011/12 season that began on Oct. 1, depleting stockpiles, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said earlier this month.

Opening cotton stocks for the 2012/13 season were estimated by traders at 1.5 million bales, compared to 3.91 million bales a year ago.

But exports in 2012/13 are likely to be hit as poor rainfall in top producing Gujarat state is set to trim output, Lakhani said.

Since the start of the monsoon season Gujarat has received 54 to 77 percent lower rainfall than normal.

A rally in soybean prices is prompting some farmers to ditch cotton for soybean.

As of July 20, farmers had sown cotton on 8.37 million hectares as compared with 9.24 million hectares a year ago.

India's 2011/12 cotton output rose to a record high of 34.7 million bales, from 33.9 million bales a year ago, but next year production may fall below 30 million bales, said a member of Cotton Association of India, who declined to be named. (Additional reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair and Anthony Barker)