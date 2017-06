NEW DELHI, March 6 A panel of Indian ministers will meet on March 9 to discuss the issue of cotton exports, Textile Secretary Kiran Dhingra said on Tuesday.

India's farm minister has requested the prime minister to lift a ban on cotton exports announced this week, saying he had been kept in the dark about the decision.

On Monday, India banned cotton exports to ensure supplies for domestic mills, boosting global prices as the absence of shipments from the world's second-largest producer might tighten a market facing weak demand. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)