MUMBAI Dec 20 Cotton price in India is expected to be steady this week as farmers, hoping for the government's intervention, are seen cutting supplies, which will offset a decline in demand from yarn makers.

"Farmers are reluctant to sell and are demanding monetary support from government, either through increase in minimum support price or in any other form," said Virendra Saharan, a trader based in northern state of Punjab.

Cotton arrivals in Indian spot markets till Dec. 18 in the 2011/12 season that ends in September 2012 fell 26.4 percent on year to 7.363 million bales of 170 kg each, the state-run Cotton Corp of India (CCI) said on Tuesday on its website.

Arrivals in Maharashtra, the second largest producer, nearly halved this year as against the corresponding period last year, the data showed.

On Tuesday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety fell 200 rupees to 34,400 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, showed data from the Cotton Association of India, a trade body.

In March, prices in India hit a record high of 61,700 rupees per candy, after global prices rose with adverse weather conditions in key growing areas disrupting supplies.

India is expected to ship nearly 8 million bales in the current cotton year, which began on Oct.1.

Fibre prices in India are likely to fall substantially in the next two months as the biggest importer, China, cuts orders at a time when domestic supplies are set to peak. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)