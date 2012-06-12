MUMBAI, June 12 Indian cotton prices are
expected to rise this week on demand from local mills and
concerns of a delayed monsoon, which could adversely impact
planting of the fibre in the world's second-largest producer and
exporter.
Monsoon rains in India were delayed and rainfall was 36
percent lower in the week to June 6, according to the weather
department.
"Cotton acreage was expected to fall by 10 percent, and if
there is any deficiency in the monsoon rains, there could be
further reduction in (crop) area, and this is supporting the
prices," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader based in the western
state of Gujarat, one of the top growers of the fibre in India.
The area under cotton cultivation in India could fall up to
10 percent in 2012/13 season beginning in October as lower
returns from the fibre in 2011 may prompt farmers to switch to
other crops.
The fibre prices in the domestic market are likely to rise
despite a steep fall in overseas prices, supported by local
millers' demand during the oncoming festive season.
On Monday, prices of the most-traded Shankar-6 variety fell
200 rupees to 32,300 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from the
Cotton Association of India showed.
Most farmers in India will start sowing cotton in the second
half of June with the onset of a four-month-long rainy season.
