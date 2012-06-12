MUMBAI, June 12 Indian cotton prices are expected to rise this week on demand from local mills and concerns of a delayed monsoon, which could adversely impact planting of the fibre in the world's second-largest producer and exporter.

Monsoon rains in India were delayed and rainfall was 36 percent lower in the week to June 6, according to the weather department.

"Cotton acreage was expected to fall by 10 percent, and if there is any deficiency in the monsoon rains, there could be further reduction in (crop) area, and this is supporting the prices," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader based in the western state of Gujarat, one of the top growers of the fibre in India.

The area under cotton cultivation in India could fall up to 10 percent in 2012/13 season beginning in October as lower returns from the fibre in 2011 may prompt farmers to switch to other crops.

The fibre prices in the domestic market are likely to rise despite a steep fall in overseas prices, supported by local millers' demand during the oncoming festive season.

On Monday, prices of the most-traded Shankar-6 variety fell 200 rupees to 32,300 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

Most farmers in India will start sowing cotton in the second half of June with the onset of a four-month-long rainy season. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)