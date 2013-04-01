MUMBAI, April 1 Cotton prices in India are
expected to edge higher this week, supported by lower supplies
in the local market while lower-than-expected release from China
and expectations that U.S. farmers will sow a historically small
crop are seen aiding sentiment.
The April cotton futures contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose 0.16 percent to 19,360 rupees per
bale of 170 kg each at 0802 GMT.
"Less than expected release by China and forecast of lower
acreage in the United States are expected to keep cotton prices
firm," said Prerana Desai, vice-president of research at Kotak
Commodities.
China, the world's top cotton consumer, kept volumes of
cotton offered from its state reserves steady on Monday, defying
expectations that it could ramp up sales to help ease tight
domestic supplies after stockpiling most of the domestic
crop.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has forecast U.S. farmers
will sow a historically small crop of 10 million acres as they
switch to higher-priced grain crops.
Cotton supplies to spot markets across India, the world's
second largest producer, are at around 100,000 bales per day,
down from 200,000 bales per day at the start of February,
according to traders.
Cotton supplies from the beginning of the crop year in
October 2012 to March 24, 2013, were at 24.68 million bales,
down from 24.96 million bales a year earlier, the Cotton
Corporation said.
On Saturday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety
closed 200 rupees higher at 38,400 rupees per candy of 356 kg,
data from the Cotton Association of India showed.
Government agencies have procured between 2.5 million and 3
million bales and they would start releasing the stocks from
April, according to industry and trade estimates.
In New York, the most active May contract on the
Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.68 percent at 89.06 cents per
lb.
