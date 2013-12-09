MUMBAI Dec 9 Cotton futures in India, the
world's second-largest producer, are expected to rise this week
on export demand and likely lower supplies as farmers hold back
hoping for better prices, though estimates of higher output
could restrict the upside.
Cotton supplies across India are around 150,000-160,000
bales of 170 kg each as against the expectation of 200,000 bales
as production is expected at a record high, spot traders said.
The state-run Cotton Advisory Board estimated India's cotton
output at a record 37.5 million bales in the year.
Farmers have held back supplies on expectations of better
prices and are selling only as per the requirement amid good
export demand, traders said.
"Farmers have seen good prices, so they are not willing to
sell at lower levels. If spot cotton prices fall below 38,000
rupees a candy, arrivals would fall sharply," said Manu
Mangaldas Shah, a trader from Ahmedabad in Gujarat state.
In the spot market, the price of the most-traded domestic
spot Shankar-6 variety fell 100 rupees to 38,900 rupees per
candy of 356 kg, data from the Cotton Association of India
showed.
The January cotton contract ended 0.31 percent
higher at 19,130 rupees per bale on the Multi Commodity
Exchange.
"Higher prices (Indian cotton) will see export demand reduce
sharply, as China is getting stocks at lower prices from the
reserve sales," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.
China's purchases of domestic cotton for state reserves have
exceeded 3.5 million tonnes midway through the 2013/2014 year
after last week's buying of 475,800 tonnes, official statistics
show. Stockpiling by the world's top cotton buyer is a driver of
global prices of the fibre.
