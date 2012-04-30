MUMBAI, April 30 Cotton prices in India are likely to rise this week after the government decided to allow unrestricted exports and on revival in demand from yarn and textile makers.

Eariler in the day, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said India - the world's second-biggest producer of the natural fibre - lifted a ban on its exports imposed last month.

"The development is bullish for the cotton. Prices could go up on the domestic market," said Prerana Desai, vice-president, research, Kotak Commodity Services.

The May cotton contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange closed up 1.83 percent at 17,790 rupees per bale of 170 kg.

On Monday, the prices of most traded Shankar-6 variety rose 200 rupees to 34,600 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

Prices could go up further as peak arrival season is coming to an end, and textile and yarn markers are buying from the spot market, traders said.

Last month, India unexpectdly banned cotton exports, only to lift it later and stop registering fresh cotton for shipments.

The export ban put the trade and the agriculture ministries at loggerheads, with Farm Minister Sharad Pawar, from an influential coalition ally of the ruling Conrgress party, asking Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to lift the ban to help farmers.

Earlier this month, the federal government directed the Cotton Corp of India to buy 2.5 million bales of cotton from spot markets to meet the needs of the domestic textile and to support falling cotton prices following the ban. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)